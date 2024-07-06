Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.48. 451,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.