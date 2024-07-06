Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $963.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

