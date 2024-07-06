Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after buying an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,768,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 357,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 297,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.