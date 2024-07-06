Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

PBW stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

