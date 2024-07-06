iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600,881 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,444,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,541,000.

STIP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. 310,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,861. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

