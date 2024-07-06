iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 287.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.16 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.