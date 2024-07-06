iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.