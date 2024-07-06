iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

