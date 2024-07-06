iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 192.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $558.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

