iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGM. Gray Foundation lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 241,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 227,116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after buying an additional 205,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,310,000.

IGM opened at $97.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

