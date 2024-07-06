iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,168 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.