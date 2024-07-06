iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

