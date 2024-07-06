iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.74

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.74 and traded as high as $79.68. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF shares last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 3,101 shares.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Up 11.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.
