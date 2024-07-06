iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $72.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $835.29 million, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

