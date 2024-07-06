iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,903 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 456% compared to the average daily volume of 1,960 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWC opened at $37.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,019,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 516,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

