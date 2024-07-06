iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 723% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $15.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

