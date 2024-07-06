iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.29

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and traded as high as $44.40. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 354,935 shares.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $279.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

