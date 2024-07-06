iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $102.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

