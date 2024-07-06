iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 802,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.