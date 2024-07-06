iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 228,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 2,065,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

