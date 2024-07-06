iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.66 and last traded at $70.62. Approximately 769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a market cap of $42.37 million and a PE ratio of 30.09.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

