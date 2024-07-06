iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAK stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $621.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

