ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Down 0.7 %

ITT stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

