IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.14 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,025 shares.

IXICO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

