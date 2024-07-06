J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $488.01 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

