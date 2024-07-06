J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IAK opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.72. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $117.99.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

