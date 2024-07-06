J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.14. 1,943,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.11.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

