J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Separately, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period.
American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FLV opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.
American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.
