J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,667 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 920,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.