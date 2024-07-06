J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 157.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

