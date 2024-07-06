J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 284,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,018,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,254,004. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

