J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

