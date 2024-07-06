J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 831,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,501,000 after acquiring an additional 177,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 114,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.