J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.06. 1,689,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,314. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

