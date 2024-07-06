J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $213,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 358,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,534. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.