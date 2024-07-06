J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after buying an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFUS stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

