J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 440.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 314,745 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,866,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.