J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,024 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.