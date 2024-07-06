J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,029 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,062,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,681,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $95.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

