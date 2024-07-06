J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 12,278 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

