J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 22.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 92,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $252.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

