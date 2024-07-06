J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 16,617 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6,759.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 921,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.