J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWB stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $303.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.