J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 409 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.86. 44,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,611. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $145.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.92.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

