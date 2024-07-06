J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $263,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $299.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.77. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

