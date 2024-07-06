J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 9,809 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

