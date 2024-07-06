J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 0.5 %

CELH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,779. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

