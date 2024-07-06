J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SouthState by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,123,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,519,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SouthState by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 336,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,359. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.