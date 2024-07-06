J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,940 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,607,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

