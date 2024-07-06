J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 30,299 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $47.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

